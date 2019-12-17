Tower Insurance works with EIS Group to accelerate digital business transformation

Tower Insurance has deployed EIS Group’s digital insurance platform as a cornerstone of its digital transformation initiative.



This enables Tower to offer consumers digitally-enabled personal and commercial motor, home and content products within a simplified and convenient customer journey.



Tower deployed EIS Suite components PolicyCore, BillingCore, ClaimCore, and CustomerCore and EIS DXP on Microsoft Azure as the foundation of the new business platform.



The cloud-based platform replaced numerous legacy systems and supports quoting, policy administration, billing, claims, and customer management and engagement processes to provide Tower’s customers with a fast, seamless sales and service experience.



“We worked with EIS Group to make this a reality in a very short period of time and we are now able to proactively engage with customers and provide easy to understand policies that give customers clarity and confidence about what they are covered for,” says Tower CEO Richard Harding.



“We are creating a unique and empowering self-service experience that challenges current industry norms.”



Tower operates across New Zealand and the Pacific Islands and provides customers cover for house, car, contents, business, travel and other personal needs.



The company says it is repositioning “as a contemporary, challenger brand, underpinned by a customer-focused, digital-first strategy to successfully compete in the 21st century insurance marketplace”.



Harding says Tower took the time to understand their customers and how they wanted the future of insurance to be.



“We used the information and feedback our customers gave us to develop a blueprint that laid out the way forward and the type of technology we needed to bring this to life,” says Harding.

After an extensive plan was developed, the new platform was rolled out in less than 18 months.



Peter Muggleston, Tower chief operating officer, says that putting a customer-centred digital platform with state-of-the-art architecture in place was a large undertaking.



“Collaboration between the Tower and EIS Group teams and an effective agile process leveraged the resources and scalability of the cloud which was critical to on-time delivery,” says Muggleston.



“Now the platform is in place, we have digitally-enabled products on sale and the migration of existing policies has begun, which will result in improved outcomes for customers, increased efficiency and will allow us to take advantage of market opportunities.”

A key part of the transformation is the API gateway and persona-based digital app capabilities in EIS DXP, EIS Group’s digital experience platform.

EIS Group says Tower tapped DXP to expose core business functionality and create apps that allow users to quickly gain a quote, access policy information, make policy and billing changes, file a claim and other tasks.



“Matching Tower’s aspiration to bring a next-gen experience to insurance consumers and to do it with unparalleled speed to market has been a very gratifying experience for us,” says Alec Miloslavsky, chief executive officer of EIS Group.



“We look forward to continuing to support Tower’s ambition to keep innovating and creating the future of insurance.”

