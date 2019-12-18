Rise of the Star Wars gear! Score toys and more in Amazon's awesome sale

This week marks the release of one of the most anticipated movies of the year, with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hitting theaters this Friday. Between that and the holidays, there's no better time to grab Star Wars-themed toys, accessories, and more, and a huge Star Wars sale on Amazon can help you do it on the cheap.

This sale has a huge lineup of options, from costumes to games to collectible figures, and many of them are discounted to all-time low prices. The Star Wars: Imperial Assault board game is $40 today, down from a list price of $100, and with an average score of 4.6 across nearly 300 user ratings, it seems like a solid pick.

A Rise of Skywalker Poe Dameron Funko! Pop figure is a low of $5.94, down from an $11 list price—a great gift for the Funko! collector in your life. And you can get a buildable model of Kylo Ren's tie fighter from Revell for a low of $12.50, down from a $23 list price.

There are loads of other options available in the sale, so check out the full listing to see everything available. Also, note that some items may not arrive by Christmas, so be sure to check whether your items will arrive on time.

