Get ahead on your taxes with this massive deal on TurboTax software

You may have missed this during your holiday hibernation, but you'll definitely start caring about this deal by April 15: The 2019 version of TurboTax Home and Business + State hit an all-time low on Dec. 26 and that great price is still available, at just $65 down from a $100 list price.

This software comes in disc form and can be used with both PC and Mac. Even if you’re a novice when it comes to doing your own taxes, the software will walk you through each step and double-check your work to make sure you don’t miss anything. If you’ve used TurboTax before, you’ll be able to import your data from last year to streamline the process even further. And this specific package is especially helpful for those who are self-employed, so whether you have your own business or are doing a side hustle, it can help make sure you’re getting every deduction possible.

This software averages 4.5 stars out of 5 on Amazon across nearly 100 user reviews.

[ Today's deal: 2019 version of TurboTax Home and Business + State for $65. ]

