An electric toothbrush can seriously boost your oral hygiene regimen, but some of the best options can be pricey, costing well over $100. But if you want that awesome clean without the hefty price tag, today you can get the Philips Sonicare Flexcare Platinum electric toothbrush on Amazon for $83.15Remove non-product link, down from a list price of $150 and the cheapest we’ve ever seen it.

This toothbrush comes with the AdaptiveClean brush head, which features soft rubber sides to follow the shape of your teeth and gums, providing a personalized clean that remains gentle on gums while removing plaque. And speaking of gum protection, a built-in pressure monitor will gently vibrate if you’re pressing too hard so you can adjust accordingly. A Deep Clean mode provides three minutes of—as the name would suggest—a deeper clean for any problem areas, and you can choose its intensity level as well. In addition, this toothbrush comes with a charging base and travel case, so you can keep it powered up and take it on the go.

This Sonicare averages 4.4 stars out of 5 across nearly 500 user ratings.

This story, "This Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush is $83.15, its cheapest price ever" was originally published by TechConnect .