AppArmor is a useful Linux security module that can restrict the file-system paths used by an application.

It works differently than Security-Enhanced Linux (SELinux) and cannot run on at the same time on the same system with SELinux, which comes installed on some Linux distributions.

The question is when to use AppArmor and what it can do to protect your system.

This 2-Minute Linux Tip video below is an introduction to AppArmor and how to get starting using it.

This story, "How AppArmor can protect your Linux system" was originally published by Network World .