This 2-pack of wireless charging stands is only $21.24

Wireless charging is nothing new, but it's definitely convenient—and a wireless charging stand, which can angle your devices for use while powering up, is even more convenient. There are plenty of options out there, but if you're looking for an inexpensive but well-rated charger, consider the two-pack of Yootech wireless charging stands for $21.24 on Amazon today, down from a list price of $29.

These stands work with a wide variety of mobile devices, with modes for each. The fastest charge is for Samsung users, with a 10W fast charging mode, but Apple users can get 7.5W and all other Qi-enabled devices can get 5W. These stands also charge up your devices through their cases, within reason, so you can just set them on the chargers as-is, and they’ll start charging up. Temperature control functions will keep them from overheating, while short-circuit protection can help keep your phone safe.

In addition, once your phone is charging, the built-in LED light will turn off, so you can use these stands to charge up overnight without disturbing your sleep. And that stand angle means you’ll be able to keep using your device while charging if you’d like, so whether you’re using it to read a recipe or make a call, it’ll be easy to use.

This wireless charging duo averages 4.5 starts out of 5 on Amazon across nearly 3,000 user reviews.

