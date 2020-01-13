Anker's convenient PowerPort Cube is loaded with connections for $19

Running out of outlets for all your devices can be a pain, but a solid power strip can add lots of outlets and take away that frustration. Or power cube, in the case of today’s deal. Anker’s radical PowerPort Cube is on sale for $19 on Amazon, down from a list price of $26 and the cheapest it's ever been.

This power strip's compact, cube-shaped design measures a mere 2.5 cubic inches, making it perfect for travel or tossing into a laptop bag. Even better, the diminutive cube is absolutely studded with loads of places to plug stuff in: three AC outlets and three USB ports give you plenty of options to plug in your devices, complete with high-speed charging on the USB connections.

We haven’t reviewed the Anker PowerPort Cube ourselves, but it averages 4.6 stars out of 5 on Amazon across more than 1,200 user reviews. People love it, and it’s easy to see why.

