Good over-ear headphones are an immersive, comfortable way to listen to your favorite playlists (and as a bonus, nobody can say, “Oh, sorry, didn’t see you had earbuds on!”). Of course, the best pairs can cost hundreds of dollars, but today you can grab the solid Anker Soundcore Life Q10 Bluetooth headphones on Amazon for $30Remove non-product link, down from a list price of $40 and the cheapest we’ve seen them.

These wireless headphones feature a playtime up to 60 hours on a charge, meaning you can keep the music coming for more than a full work week without having to plug in. Bluetooth 5.0 provides a skip-free connection with a range up to 50 feet, though a built-in 3.5mm audio port allows you to plug in to your device whenever you want. A hands-free microphone allows you to make and take calls easily without needing to pick up your phone. In addition, BassUp technology and Hi-Res audio playback create a pretty solid sound, especially at this price point.

We reviewed the pricier version of these headphones, the Anker SoundCore Life Q20 (on sale today for $50 with an on-page couponRemove non-product link), and gave them 4 stars out of 5, calling out the headset’s “rich, lifelike sound and a comfortable fit that allowed for lengthy listening sessions.”

And when it comes to how good these headphones are, you don’t just have to take our word for it: the Q10 headset averages 4.6 stars out of 5 on Amazon across more than 400 user ratings.

[ Today’s deal: Anker Soundcore Life Q10 Bluetooth headphones on Amazon for $30Remove non-product link. ]

This story, "These Anker Bluetooth headphones just hit a low of $30 on Amazon" was originally published by TechConnect .