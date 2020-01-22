It’s no surprise that home DNA tests are all the rage these days, since they allow people to uncover their genetic history while gaining valuable insights about their unique health profile with a simple swab. Here are three best-selling DNA testing kits from Vitagene, all of which are on sale today.

1. Vitagene DNA Ancestry Premium Test Kit & Health Plan Voucher

MSRP: $139 | Sale Price: $100 (28% off)

Discover your ancestry and reach your fitness goals at the same time with this simple kit that will show you how your genetics influence your diet, how to choose the right foods based on your unique DNA, and more.

2. Vitagene DNA Ancestry Test Kit & Health Plan Voucher

MSRP: $99 | Sale Price: $80 (19% off)

This specialized kit offers detailed reports alongside customized meal plans so you can track your macronutrients, plan for your future, and fine-tune your workouts to fit your specific health needs.

3. Vitagene: Raw DNA Into Health Plans Report Upload

MSRP: $49 | Sale Price: $20 (59% off)

This personal wellness plan delivers a full health report based on your raw DNA analysis, and it’s easy to learn about what supplements you should be using based on your genetics and diet.

Prices are subject to change.

This story, "Uncover your ancestry and fine-tune your health with these DNA kits" was originally published by TechConnect .