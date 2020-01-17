Have you always wanted to get a Waterpik but didn’t want to pay the high price? Today, you can start taking baby steps into water flossing with a highly rated and affordable unit: There’s an Amazon sale on the Nicefeel water flosser, bringing it down to $28.89Remove non-product link from a $40 list price, and the cheapest we’ve seen it.

This water flosser is cordless and rechargeable, so you don’t have to worry about maneuvering a cord when trying to clean hard-to-reach places. A rapid pulsating effect helps give a thorough clean between teeth, while three different modes ensure you’re getting the right clean (there’s also a soft pressure mode for sensitive gums). This flosser will also remember your preferences from one time to the next, so you don’t have to reset every time, and a 300ml water tank will also provide enough water for a thorough, uninterrupted clean.

This water flosser averages 4.4 stars out of 5 across nearly 3,000 user reviews on Amazon.

[ Today’s deal: Nicefeel water flosser for $28.89Remove non-product link. ]

This story, "The highly rated Nicefeel water flosser is under $30 today" was originally published by TechConnect .