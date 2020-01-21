If you've still got some Amazon gift cards lying around from the holidays, now's the perfect time to use them to get some new entertainment content. And even if you don't have any gift card stragglers, today's Amazon deal on movies, books, and video games —buy three, get one free—is an awesome way to add some new titles to your collection.

This deal has a whole lineup of options, from newer movies like Joker to classic books like Fahrenheit 451, so you'll be able to find choices to fit your tastes no matter what you're looking for. And getting the discount is actually pretty easy: You'll just pick three items from the deal list, add them to your cart as normal, and when you click "Proceed to Checkout" the discount will automatically be applied. A bunch of the titles in this lineup are already on sale, so you'll be getting an even better deal with this offer.

Check out the full deal listing for product options.

This story, "Movie, book and video game deal! Buy 3, get 1 free on Amazon" was originally published by TechConnect .