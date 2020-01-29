Most of us wear a pair of earbuds so frequently that they could be thought of more as a fashion accessory than a smartphone accessory — so why not have both? The Emmesphere Silver Sound Necklace makes this dream a reality by offering the perfect combination of aesthetics and great sound.

Also available in a Lovesphere formation, this unique piece of sonic jewelry lets you listen to your favorite music stylishly and comfortably all day long.

These earphones offer immaculate sonic clarity and a balanced tone, and since they’re Bluetooth-compatible you can simply pair them with your smartphone or other device for wireless listening as you sport your silver pendant.

Combine your favorite music with elegance with an Emmesphere Silver Sound Necklace for just $96.75—25% off its usual price.

Prices are subject to change.

This story, "This necklace combines fashion and sound in a sleek, aesthetic design " was originally published by TechConnect .