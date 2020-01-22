This battery organizer is less than $15, an all-time low price

When you need a battery, there are few things more annoying than having to hunt through your drawers for all the open, half-used battery packages you’ve accumulated. To help get your battery situation in order, today you can get the Battery Organizer TBO1531 on Amazon for $14.11Remove non-product link, down from a list price of $20. That’s 29 percent off, and the cheapest we’ve seen it.

This handy plastic organizer has spots for up to 93 batteries of all different shapes and sizes, with slots for 45 AA, 25 AAA, four 9-volt, eight C, six D and five flat batteries. In addition, a removable battery tester can help you make sure that all the batteries in your collection are in working order before using them.

This battery organizer averages 4.6 stars out of 5 on Amazon across more than 700 user ratings.

