We all know it: drones are cool. And if you're in the market for one, there are plenty of options out there -- but many of the best cost a pretty penny. Today, though, you can get the Snaptain A15 foldable Wi-Fi drone on Amazon for $67.50 with the help of an on-page coupon for 25 percent off, bringing it down from its $90 sale price (which it normally sells for).

This drone is perfect for getting sweet aerial views, with a built-in 720p camera ready to capture a 120-degree wide angle shot. Hands-free voice control can help with basic commands, but if you want a little more fine-tuning in your drone's direction, you can use your smartphone to draw a flight path. A real-time transmission FPV system allows you to watch the video being captured live, as well as snap photos. In addition to all the practical functions, there are plenty of other features in this drone, such as a gravity sensor mode for easier steering, altitude hold mode for keeping the drone still during shots, and even the ability to have it do flips, in addition to a bunch of other capabilities.

We haven’t reviewed the Snaptain A15 ourselves, but this drone’s supremely popular on Amazon, with an average user rating of 4.3 stars out of 5 across more than 2,200 reviews.

[Today's deal: Snaptain A15 drone for $67.50 on Amazon]

This story, "This highly rated, camera-packing drone is just $67 today" was originally published by TechConnect .