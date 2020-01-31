Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
These Bluetooth earphones deliver 3 hours of wireless playback

If you’re in the market for a great pair of Bluetooth headphones and don’t feel like spending an absurd amount of money on the latest AirPods, check out these i12 TWS Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Earphones, which pack a serious sonic punch for just $10.99.

With the latest Bluetooth 5.0 technology and the ability to crank your favorite tunes for up to three hours on a single charge, these lightweight earphones are perfect for serious listeners who listen on the go.

You’ll enjoy auto-pairing, wireless charging, touch controls, voice prompts, noise-cancellation, and smart tech compatibility—all within a compact design that’s easy to take with you on your commute or to the gym.

Your order even comes with a portable charging case so you’ll be able to keep the music going when you’re away from an outlet for extended periods of time.

Land a great-sounding pair of wireless earphones that won’t break the bank with these i12 TWS Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Earphones for just $10.99—68% off MSRP for a limited time.

