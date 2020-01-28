Portable speakers let you kick out the jams in your own living room or on your next adventure, and at much better sound quality than your phone’s tinny speakers. Better yet, they don’t have to break the bank, as evidenced by today’s deal. You can get the Ultimate Ears Wonderboom portable speaker for a mere $40Remove non-product link at Best Buy, a whopping 60 percent off its $100 list price.

This compact portable speaker is just four inches tall and weighs less than a pound, so it’s easy to take along wherever you go. Playtime of up to 10 hours on a single charge means you’ll be able to keep listening all day long, while Bluetooth connectivity allows you to easily connect your phone or other device for easy-peasy Spotify sessions. And a water-resistant and dust-proof design helps keep this speaker safe on any adventure.

We haven’t tested the Wonderboom ourselves, but the portable speaker averages 4.7 stars out of 5 on Best Buy across more than 4,500 user ratings. The people love it.

[Today’s deal: Ultimate Ears Wonderboom portable speaker for $40Remove non-product link]

This story, "Kick out the jams anywhere with this $40 Wonderboom portable speaker" was originally published by TechConnect .