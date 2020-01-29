This crazy 8-bulb LED headlamp is only $15.29 on Amazon today

The Moico LED headlamp features eight LED bulbs up front, plus a red taillight for extra safety. Now it's only $15.29, its lowest price ever.

moico headlamp
Moico

Whether you need emergency lighting at home, utilitarian lighting while working on your car, or safety lighting for camping or nighttime biking, a headlamp comes in very, very handy. And today you can grab a Moico LED headlamp on Amazon for $15.29, down from a list price of $21 and the cheapest we’ve seen it.

This headlamp comes with no fewer than eight built-in LED bulbs, as well as a red taillight for extra safety. This model promises to illuminate a range of up to 300 meters. Two included rechargeable 3200mAh batteries will power the headlamp for 6 to 9 hours on a charge, while IPX4 waterproofing allows you to use it in any weather. In addition, eight lighting modes allow you to choose which effect you’ll need for your job or adventure. And to make it even easier to take along with you, it comes with an included case.

This headlamp averages 4.6 stars out of 5 on Amazon across nearly 800 user ratings.

