Whether you need emergency lighting at home, utilitarian lighting while working on your car, or safety lighting for camping or nighttime biking, a headlamp comes in very, very handy. And today you can grab a Moico LED headlamp on Amazon for $15.29Remove non-product link, down from a list price of $21 and the cheapest we’ve seen it.

This headlamp comes with no fewer than eight built-in LED bulbs, as well as a red taillight for extra safety. This model promises to illuminate a range of up to 300 meters. Two included rechargeable 3200mAh batteries will power the headlamp for 6 to 9 hours on a charge, while IPX4 waterproofing allows you to use it in any weather. In addition, eight lighting modes allow you to choose which effect you’ll need for your job or adventure. And to make it even easier to take along with you, it comes with an included case.

This headlamp averages 4.6 stars out of 5 on Amazon across nearly 800 user ratings.

[ Today’s deal: Moico LED headlamp on Amazon for $15.29Remove non-product link. ]

This story, "This crazy 8-bulb LED headlamp is only $15.29 on Amazon today" was originally published by TechConnect .