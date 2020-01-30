This Levoit air purifier is $85 today (15% off and lowest price ever)

Allergy season is just around the corner, and if you struggle with sneezing when spring starts to bloom, an air purifier can come in handy. Also helpful for households with pets and smokers, an air purifier can be one of the best tools you have in your home. And today you can grab a Levoit one from Amazon for $85Remove non-product link, down from a list price of $100 and back to its lowest price.

This air purifier is quiet, with a sleep mode of just 24db, but still cleans the air in the room efficiently, trapping 99.97 percent of fine particles. It can cover a room up to 215 square feet, utilizing both a pre-filter and an activated carbon filter to provide a thorough clean. In addition, its built-in display light can be turned off at night so it won’t bother you while trying to sleep.

This air purifier averages 4.7 stars out of 5 on Amazon with 800 user reviews.

