IDC analyst and networking expert Brandon Butler joins Computerworld Executive Editor Ken Mingis and IDG Video Content Producer Juliet Beauchamp to discuss networking trends.

They hit upof Wi-Fi versus 5G and how artificial intelligence and machine learning can simplify network management. They also discuss how enterprises are beginning to deploy more advanced networks to enable newer tech innovations like IoT and successfully analyze huge amounts of data.

Watch here:

This story, "Video: Wi-Fi vs 5G, AI/ML for network management, more" was originally published by Network World .