With allergy season just around the corner, it’s a good time to begin thinking about how to make sure your home remains a sneeze-free haven. And today you can get an Alen BreatheSmart Flex air purifier from Amazon for $149Remove non-product link, down $200 from a list price of $349 and the lowest we’ve seen it.

This air purifier can clean the air in rooms up to 700 squjare feet twice per hour. WhisperMax technology produces “pink noise” to help make a comforting sound rather than an annoying noise, while four fan speed settings let you customize the cleaning style. In addition, a built-in handle and a weight of only 15 pounds make it easy to transport from room to room. Please note that while this air purifier comes in a range of colors and finishes, only the white option is this cheap.

This air purifier averages 4.5 stars out of 5 on Amazon across 250 user ratings.

[ Today’s deal: Alen BreatheSmart Flex air purifier from Amazon for $149Remove non-product link. ]

This story, "Clear the air with this Alen air purifier for $149, now 57% off" was originally published by TechConnect .