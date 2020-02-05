Expand your mind with these discounted eLearning bundles

Continuing education is the key to living a happy and successful life—regardless of whether you’re trying to learn new things in your personal life or get ahead at work. And the good news is that you don’t need to sit in a traditional classroom in order to get the skills you need to thrive.

Whether you’re interested in learning a new tech skill, branching out into the humanities, or want to fulfill that New Year’s resolution to learn a new language, there’s something on this list of eLearning resources for you.

1. Alison Ad-Free eLearning Experience: Lifetime Premium Subscription

MSRP: $790 | Sale Price: $99 (87% off)

This all-in-one platform grants you unlimited access to over 1,000 courses on a wide range of topics that include technology, science, health, humanities, business, marketing, and much more. There aren’t any distracting ads to wade through, and each course is led by a top-rated instructor.

2. StackSkills Unlimited: Lifetime Access

MSRP: $1495 | Sale Price: $59 (96% off)

Climb the career ladder or switch to an entirely new field with lifetime access to StackSkills Unlimited, which offers a trove of over 1,000 premium online courses on coding, design, marketing, development, and more. From blockchain and growth hacking to iOS development and Python, this advanced training package also provides extensive customer support along with several resume-boosting certifications.

3. SumizeIt Book Summaries: Lifetime Membership

MSRP: $100 | Sale Price: $19 (80% off)

If you love books but can’t seem to find enough time during the day to tackle that reading list, check out SumizeIt Book Summaries, which will help you satisfy your curiosity and expand your knowledge base thanks to 5 minute non-fiction book summaries that are both enjoyable and easy to digest. Each book is available in both text and audio form, and you’ll be able to download each book so you can learn on the go.

4. Treehouse Project-Based Online Learning: 1-Yr Subscription

MSRP: $300 | Sale Price: $199 (33% off)

Launch or further a career with this extensive online learning platform, which lets you tackle a variety of new skills from the comfort of your home. You’ll have unlimited access to a library of courses and workshops on coding, design, software engineering and more, and there are plenty of helpful resources to keep you on track.

5. Whizlabs Online Certifications: Lifetime Membership

MSRP: $4499 | Sale Price: $59 (98% off)

Gain lifetime access to affordable, world-class certification training with Whizlabs, which will help you prepare for a variety of careers in development, tech, business, and more. Content is updated on a regular basis, and your education relies on real-world examples that you’ll be able to apply in the workplace.

6. MosaLingua Web Language Learning: Lifetime Subscription (All Languages)

MSRP: $600 | Sale Price: $99 (83% off)

Tackle your goals of learning a new language the easy way with this online platform that helps you learn vocabulary without boring memorization tactics or repetition. Your lessons last for just ten minutes at a time, and you’ll be able to create personalized flashcards for on-the-go education.

Prices are subject to change.

This story, "Expand your mind with these discounted eLearning bundles" was originally published by TechConnect .