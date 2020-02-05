These 'smart reusable' Rocketbook notebooks are only $30 today

Typing out notes isn’t for everyone—sometimes the tactile motion of physically writing things down can help keep you engaged, and even help you remember what you’ve learned. That said, going through a million old-fashioned paper notebooks can also be annoying. Luckily, there’s an in-between: digital reusable notebooks. And today you can grab a Rocketbook reusable notebook bundle from Amazon for $29.98Remove non-product link, down from a $48 list price and back to the lowest price this bundle has ever been.

This bundle contains two Rocketbook Core notebooks (6 x 8.8-inch and 3.5 x 5.5-inch), two Pilot Frixion pens, and two microfiber cloths. Writing on these notebooks, which feature dot grid patterns so you can customize your format, feels similar to writing in a traditional notebook. However, with the Rocketbooks you’ll be able to wipe off your writing with a damp cloth and use the page all over again. In addition, you can scan your notes and keep track of them using the Rocketbook app, and upload them to whatever cloud services you use already to keep them organized.

This bundle averages 4.4 stars out of 5 on Amazon across nearly 500 user reviews.

[ Today’s deal: Rocketbook reusable notebook bundle from Amazon for $29.98Remove non-product link. ]

