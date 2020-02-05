5G technology can offer high bandwidth, low-latency wireless connections, but how available is it, and what types of service does it support?

The acknowledged global leader in 5G tech is Huawei is caught in a political attack from the U.S. that calls for banning the use of its gear in U.S. service-provider networks. How will that affect rollouts?

What are the characteristics of the frequency bands 5G can emplo,y and how can that affect the business applications it’s best suited for.

In this video “Making the move to 5G” technology consultant Jack Gold addresses these questions and more.

This story, "5G holds promise for enterprises, but what’s real?" was originally published by Network World .