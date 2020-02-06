DeWalt deals! Grab this flashlight and tool set for all-time low prices

DeWalt has one of the biggest names in tools, and today you can pick up some of its handy gear on Amazon on sale. First off, the DCL040 20-volt max LED flashlight is $38Remove non-product link today, down from a list price of $69 and the lowest it's been in a few years. This compact flashlight has a head that can rotate up to 120 degrees, as well as a battery runtime between 11 and 25 hours. In addition, 110 Lumens of light output provide plenty of light for your projects, while an integrated hook allows you to hang it up for hands-free use. This flashlight averages a stellar 4.8 stars out of 5 across nearly 2,000 user ratings on Amazon.

Also on sale today is a 192-piece DeWalt mechanics tool set, at a low of $145Remove non-product link from a $180 list price. This tool set comes with a 72-tooth ratchet for high-torque ratcheting in even tight spaces, as well as a convenient, durable carrying case for moving the tool set along to your projects. This tool set averages 4.8 stars out of 5 across more than 400 user ratings on Amazon.

