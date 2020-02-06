Be prepared. That’s the camper’s number one rule (thanks to the Boy Scouts!), and today you can boost your own camping-friendly resources with an Amazon deal on an awesome 16-in-1 multi-tool for an all time low price of $17.95Remove non-product link, down from a $39.95 list price.

This multi-tool packs a whole bunch of features into a portable package. At 6.8 by 3.5 by 0.9 inches and with a weight of just 15 oz, you can throw this into your pack or keep it in the back of your car with no problem. This multi-tool’s primary function is as an axe, but it contains a bunch of other tools as well. Per the deal listing: “2-model pliers and screwdriver, wire cutter, hammer, hatchet, pliers handle, file, spring, mini knife, bottle opener, fhex wrench, fish descaler, wood saw and a Safety Lock.” In addition, it comes with a nylon sheath so you can hook it to a belt for even easier transport.

This multi-tool averages a stellar 4.8 stars out of 5 across nearly 200 user ratings on Amazon.

[ Today’s deal: 16-in-1 camping multi-tool for $17.95Remove non-product link. ]

This story, "This 16-in-1 camping multi-tool is less than $18 today" was originally published by TechConnect .