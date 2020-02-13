Take care of your body in 2020 with these health and wellness tools

Keeping your body in shape is one of the most important things you can do if you want to be happy and productive in 2020, and the good news is that you don’t need to necessarily spend countless hours at the gym in order to see real results.

The best-selling gadgets and apps listed below will help you take care of everything from your back to your eyesight in the comfort of your own home, and each one is on sale today.

UPRIGHT GO 2™: Perfect Your Posture Training Device

MSRP: $100 | Sale Price: $89 (10% off)

Most of us are guilty of having bad posture, which can lead to everything from mild headaches and back pain to more serious medical issues down the road. Using enhanced multi-sensor technology, this simple training device will help you improve your posture without any painful or time-consuming exercises, by offering real-time stats and corrective feedback when you begin to slouch.

FOCI: Focus-Boosting Wearable

MSRP: $119 | Sale Price: $69 (42% off)

When it comes to living a more productive and successful life, nothing is more important than focus. This wearable gadget pairs with a powerful app that will help you improve your focus both at home and at work, thanks to cutting-edge biometric feedback technology that allows you to fine-tune everything from your attention to your breath.

Smart Nora: Revolutionary Contact-Free Snoring Solution

MSRP: $375 | Sale Price: $359 (6% off)

Reduce your snoring so you and your partner can sleep better through the night with this contact-free snoring solution. Simply attach it to a surface near your bed, and it will gently inflate a pad underneath your pillow when you start to snore—altering your sleep position and stimulating your throat muscles.

EyeQue VisionCheck ®

MSRP: $69 | Sale Price: $60 (13% off)

You don’t need to make repeated trips to the doctor in order to take care of your vision. This compact tracking device makes it easy to take care of your eyes in the comfort of your own home, since you’ll be able to keep tabs on everything from your eyesight to your prescriptions between visits to the doc.

ionbox Negative Ion Generator

MSRP: $75 | Sale Price: $60 (19% off)

Breathe cleaner, healthier air with this negative ion generator that removes bacteria and allergens from your environment. With a generator that releases up to 20 million negative ions per second, this air purifier is easy to take with you thanks to its compact size, and you’ll be able to charge it via a simple USB connection.

