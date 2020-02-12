Old-fashioned instant cameras may be a thing of the past, but it’s still pretty cool to be able to print photos on the go. And today you can get Kodak’s Mini Shot wireless instant digital camera from Amazon for $65Remove non-product link. It’s not the cheapest it’s ever been, but it’s still quite a bit cheaper than usual, so if you’ve ever been interested, now’s a good time to snag it.

This camera’s traditional camera functions are pretty much what you’d expect. It’s not going to give you the best possible image at this price, but for an “out-with-friends” point-and-shoot camera, it gets the job done. Much more interesting is its printing capabilities. Once you take a photo, you can print it in full color in just 50 seconds. You can also print up to 20 photos per charge. In addition, it can connect to your phone using Bluetooth, so you can print photos from your phone from the camera. And unlike the instant cameras of yesteryear, this one is slim enough to toss into a purse or backpack, so it’s always ready for adventure.

This camera averages 4.1 stars out of 5 across more than 200 user ratings.

[ Today’s deal: Kodak’s Mini Shot wireless instant digital camera for $65Remove non-product link. ]

This story, "Snap and print photos in seconds with this mini Kodak camera for just $65" was originally published by TechConnect .