Grab a dash cam from Amazon today for a crazy-low $27

Whether you want to keep an eye on what happens to your car while parked, or record what happens on the road, a dash cam can be a handy accessory. And today you can grab an Innosinpo dash cam from Amazon for only $27 with an on-page couponRemove non-product link, down from a list price of $68 and the lowest price we’ve seen it.

This dash cam comes with quite a few features for its low price tag. It records in 1080p resolution in color and should provide a solid visual capture even in low light conditions. In case of a collision or other movement, the dash cam’s G-sensor will lock the video so it won’t be overwritten (in case you need to use accident footage later). In addition, a three-inch LCD screen helps you see images in realtime.

This dash cam averages 4.6 stars out of 5 across more than 150 user ratings on Amazon.

