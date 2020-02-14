This highly rated massage gun is only $100 on Amazon

Massage guns have become a go-to tool for both athletes and regular folks with muscle pain, but they can get pretty expensive. Today, though, you can grab the Apollo Kinetics pulse massage gun from Amazon for $100 with an on-page couponRemove non-product link, bringing it down to an all-time low.

This massage gun may not be the quietest or most powerful you can buy, but if you want a low barrier of entry for your first massage gun, it looks like a great deal, especially with a stellar 4.8 star rating. It comes with a carrying case for easy transport, as well as four different massage heads to work with various parts of the body. In addition, three speed levels allow you to customize the massage, while a soft-touch finish makes for a comfortable hold.

This massage gun averages 4.8 stars out of 5 across more than 200 user reviews on Amazon.

