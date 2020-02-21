Lighting up your yard at night doesn’t require a lot of fancy outdoor lighting. In fact, you can do it on the cheap with a two-pack of Litway’s solar-powered outdoor lights for $7.97 on AmazonRemove non-product link, down from a list price of $16.

These lights attach to a fence or wall in your yard to light up areas for extra safety or even landscaping appeal. They don’t need cords or external batteries, and are solar-powered, so you don’t need to worry about plugging them in. They also turn on automatically when it gets dark, and are waterproof to withstand outdoor weather conditions. Each light runs on an AA battery, and installs via two screws. Just consider that you will need a surface that can receive those screws, and your installation location will need to receive sunlight to charge the lights.

These fence lights average 4.1 stars out of 5 on Amazon across more than 300 user ratings.

This story, "Light your yard with these Litway solar fence lights for under $8" was originally published by TechConnect .