Boost your outlets with this Anker USB-C power strip, on sale for $26

If it seems like you never have enough outlets for all your devices, then today’s deal from Anker could solve all your problems. The Anker USB-C power strip in only $26 on AmazonRemove non-product link, down from a list price of $38 and the cheapest we’ve ever seen it.

This power strip allows you to charge up to six devices at once, with three AC outlets, two PowerIQ USB ports, and a Power Delivery USB-C port. That PD port can provide for an especially fast charge, with an optimized 30 watts of power. To help keep your devices and kids safe, this power strip features surge protection and internal safety shutters. In addition, a spread-out design allows you to plug in multiple bulky plugs at the same time.

This power strip averages 4.6 stars out of 5 on Amazon across nearly 100 user reviews.

Today's deal: Anker USB-C power strip for $26 on Amazon.

