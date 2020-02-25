This Exerscribe massage gun is on sale today for only $106

Massage guns are having a moment, and for good reason: Whether you’re an athlete or just someone with the aches and pains of adult life, a good percussive massage gun can help a lot. We wrote about another massage gun deal recently, and because it was such a hit, we’ve decided to share an even more affordable one today. The Exerscribe Vybe Percussion massage gun is on sale for $106.25 on AmazonRemove non-product link, down to a low from a list price of $149.97.

This massage gun is definitely not a quiet option—rated to be as loud as 80 decibels, it’s as loud as the volume of city traffic (quieter options, such as the Hyperice Hypervolt, run more in the 65 to 70 decibel range). Nonetheless, with six speed options and up to 2400 strokes per minute, this massage gun can give you a powerful massage. It also comes with three different heads for different massage approaches, and has a 90-degree rotation for hitting hard-to-reach spots.

This massage gun averages 4.4 stars out of 5 on Amazon across more than 1,100 user ratings.

