Adding some strength training to your workout doesn’t require a gym membership or expensive equipment. In fact, today you can get a Relife Rebuild Your Life Power Tower dip station on Amazon for $130.04, down from a list price of $160 and its best price since last August.

This “power tower” allows you to do an effective upper-body workout in the comfort of your own home. No dumbbells? No problem. Relife’s equipment enables many of the most effective bodyweight exercises, including dips, ab raises, pull-ups, and push-ups. The structure can handle up to 330 lbs. and allows for height adjustment to work for all kinds of body types, while slip-free handles allow you to commit to your workout worry-free.

We haven’t reviewed Relife’s dip station ourselves, but it averages 4.4 stars out of 5 on Amazon across nearly 650 user ratings.

[Today’s deal: Relife Rebuild Your Life Power Tower workout dip station on Amazon for $130.04]

This story, "Pump up your home workout with this $130 power tower" was originally published by TechConnect .