Asana targets sales and ops teams with new integrations

Asana has tailored its app to be more useful to sales and operations workers with workflow templates and new third-party application integrations, including Salesforce and Jira Cloud.

The work management software vendor launched its first offering aimed at a specific job role last year with Asana for Marketing. The list of options for individual business units grew today with the addition of Asana Operations and Asana Sales.

Asana for Operations lets users access Asana’s gallery of workflow templates or create their own custom versions to standardize processes such as vendor and employee onboarding and management.

There are also integrations with Atlassian’s software development project tracking tool, Jira Cloud, data visualization app, Tableau, and as of today, Microsoft’s PowerBI.

Asana for Sales integrates with Salesforce’s customer relationship management platform, offering access to sales data from within Asana, as well as with Salesforce’s Service Cloud.

Company officials declined to comment on Asana’s plans for integrations with other CRM tools.

The Salesforce integration lets users automate specific actions. For example, projects can automatically be created in Asana when customers reach a certain stage in a sales process.

Both the sales and ops versions are available at no extra to customers on Business and Enterprise plans, which start at $24.99 per member a month. The Jira Cloud integration, however, is only available to Enterprise customers, with pricing available upon request.

The addition of the new features for sales and operations staffers can help increase team-based collaboration across organizations, break down silos and improve productivity, said Wayne Kurtzman, a research director at IDC.

Appealing to specific job roles should aid Asana’s “land and expand” strategy to grow usage among existing customers and attract new users, he said.

“For Asana, the use-case focus makes sense, especially focusing on high-value return areas, such as sales,” he said. “This will facilitate a significant return if their client companies use the system and integrations rather than relying on legacy email communications.”

This story, "Asana targets sales and ops teams with new integrations" was originally published by Computerworld .