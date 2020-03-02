Adding a soundtrack to your outdoor adventure doesn’t have to be expensive. Today on Amazon you can get the Oontz Angle Solo portable Bluetooth speaker for a low of $13.98Remove non-product link, down from a list price of $30.

This compact speaker is tiny enough to toss into a bag or backpack, at just 3.9 x 2.8 x 2.8 inches. A rated battery life of up to 10 hours allows you to keep your music playing all day long, while a Bluetooth range of up to 100 feet allows you to move around while still keeping your phone or other device connected. In addition, a built-in microphone will let you use the speaker to make and take calls hands-free, while a lanyard attachment helps you keep a good grip if you are carrying it around. With an IPX5 rating ,this speaker is splash-proof, rain-proof and dust-proof.

This speaker averages 4.6 stars out of 5 across nearly 3,200 user ratings on Amazon.

This story, "This Oontz Angle Solo Bluetooth speaker is an insane $14 today" was originally published by TechConnect .