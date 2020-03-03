Dyson's fans and vacuums are among the best int heir class, but they're also among the most expensive. Today's deal brings them down to a more affordable price: Dyson is offering an extra 20 percent off all new and refurbished products in its eBay store when you use coupon code JOY2CLEANRemove non-product link, which could save you hundreds of dollars off MSRP.

The best deals here aren't on new items, they're on manufacturer refurbished machines. For example, the much-beloved Supersonic Hair DryerRemove non-product link, which retails for $400 and rarely goes on sale, is already down to $280 and the coupon brings it down to $224, far and away the best price we've ever seen. You'll still get a 12-month Dyson official guarantee as well in case anything goes wrong.

There's no minimum purchase to qualify, but savings are capped at $100, so if you're spending more than $500, you might want to split your order since eBay lets you use the code twice. Be sure to check out the full listing to see all 75 items that are part of the sale.

[Today's deal: Take an extra 20 percent off Dyson products on eBay with the code JOY2CLEANRemove non-product link]

This story, "Save big with an extra 20% off new and refurb Dyson vacuums and fans" was originally published by TechConnect .