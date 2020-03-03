Find your lost stuff faster

Losing track of your keys or devices at inopportune moments can be a nightmare—causing you to be late to work or miss that appointment that took so long to book. These headaches are of course compounded if you've managed to lose track of a family member or pet, which is why we've rounded up six of the best-selling and top-rated gadgets that will help you quickly find everything from your stuff to your loved ones, and each one is on sale for a limited time.

1. LutiKey Bluetooth Tracker Device

MSRP: $30 | Sale Price: $23.99 (20% off)

Misplacing your belongings is undeniably nightmarish, but losing track of your loved ones or friends can be truly dangerous. That’s why this tiny-yet-mighty tracking device lets you protect the wellbeing of everyone you care about by allowing you to track their location while they’re on the move. You’ll be able to receive notifications when they arrive at or depart specific destinations, and it’s easy to contact emergency services if they're in need of assistance.

2. Nut Find 3 Smart Tracker

MSRP: $25 | Sale Price: $20 (20% off)

This smart tracking device will help eliminate the possibility of you ever losing your keys or wallet again, thanks to a compact design that attaches easily to a keychain and sends alerts directly to your phone. This device also works in reverse—meaning you’ll be able to track down your phone by activating the Nut on your keychain.

3. Chipolo: Key, Wallet & Device Tracker

MSRP: $75 | Sale Price: $50 (33% off)

These easily-applied tags will help you quickly and efficiently find the things you tend to lose most often, including your keys, wallet, and smartphone. You’ll be able to send the location of your lost item directly to your devices with a single click, and it’s even possible to use voice commands through Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa in order to expedite your search.

4. Blanket ID Tag + Membership

MSRP: $43 | Sale Price: $35 (18% off)

Protect your pets and help them get home safely with these specialized GPS collar tags, which contain a unique registration number that will help your furry friend get identified in seconds. You’ll also be able to obtain their exact GPS location on all of your devices once they’ve been found by a friendly neighbor or stranger.

5. KidsConnect KC2 GPS Tracker Phone

MSRP: $130 | Sale Price: $100 (23% off)

Kids tend to get lost more often than you’d think, which is why this GPS tracker is perfect for parents of children who spend a lot of time on the move. As an all-in-one tracker and security solution, this device allows for real-time tracking of your kids, and you’ll be able to receive direct alerts when they leave specified locations.

6. GeoZilla Phone GPS Locator & Tracker App: Premium Lifetime Subscription

MSRP: $130 | Sale Price: $100 (23% off)

With a variety of location-sharing and safety-monitoring tools, this locator and tracking app makes it easier than ever to track and locate your family and friends if they’re in danger. You’ll be able to know when they leave or arrive at certain locations, and there are a wide range of customizable alerts that can let you know they’re safe and sound.

Prices are subject to change.

This story, "Find your lost stuff faster " was originally published by TechConnect .