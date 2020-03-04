Treat yourself to a Microsoft Surface without breaking the bank

It’s difficult to find a computer that’s more powerful, versatile, and creative-friendly than the Microsoft Surface. Beloved by creative professionals and business gurus alike, this compact and lightweight laptop makes it easier than ever to stay productive on the go, and its world-renowned screen makes it ideal for watching your favorite movies and shows.

And the best news is that you don’t need to dish out an exorbitant amount of cash in order to enjoy everything that the Surface has to offer, thanks to these factory recertified models that have been meticulously inspected in order to ensure that they’re virtually brand new.

1. Surface Book 13.5" Core i7 256GB - Platinum (Factory Recertified)

MSRP: $2500 | Factory Recertified Price: $1109 (55% off)

With a brilliant 13.5-inch screen and a super-fast 256GB processor, this Surface Book will help you power through your to-do list while working with pro-level apps. It also comes loaded with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage—meaning you won’t have to rely on the cloud.

2. Surface Book 13.5" Core i5 256GB Silver (Factory Recertified)

MSRP: $1500 | Factory Recertified Price: $530 (64% off)

This compact Surface Book comes with 12 hours of battery life and a dynamic 13.5” display that’s perfect for creatives who need to work in a variety of environments. You’ll also get a Core i5 processor and a wide range of connectivity options that let you sync with all of your go-to devices with a single click.

3. Surface Book 13.5" Core i7 512GB Silver (Factory Recertified)

MSRP: $2799 | Factory Recertified Price: $879 (68% off)

Featuring an incredibly speedy 6th generation Intel Core i7 processor and the latest Windows 10 operating system, there’s virtually nothing this Surface Book can’t do. It also comes loaded with a whopping 512 GB of storage, and you’ll be able to work for up to 12 hours on a single charge.

4. Microsoft Surface 2 Intel Core i7 512GB - Platinum (Factory Recertified)

MSRP: $2499 | Factory Recertified Price: $1509 (39% off)

Browse all day long with this Surface that boasts an unparalleled 15 hours of battery life. You’ll be able to stream your favorite content on a rich 13.5-inch display, and 16GB of RAM makes it easy to multitask even if you’re using several power-hungry apps.

5. Microsoft Surface Pro 4 12.3" 8GB RAM 256GB Silver (Factory Recertified)

MSRP: $1499 | Factory Recertified Price: $499 (66% off)

Can’t decide between a laptop and a tablet? Then opt for this Surface Pro 4, which allows you to seamlessly switch between the two. It comes loaded with a Core i5 processor along with 8GB of RAM, and you’ll be able to store all of your files and media on a 256GB solid-state drive.

Prices are subject to change.

This story, "Treat yourself to a Microsoft Surface without breaking the bank" was originally published by TechConnect .