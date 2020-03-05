Tracking down a new pair of headphones or earbuds doesn’t tend to be a very exciting or enjoyable experience, regardless of whether you’re looking to find a new go-to pair or simply find something that’s good for the gym.

These Spark Headphones, however, add a unique dose of excitement to buying a new pair of earbuds, thanks to extra-luminous lights that pulse to the rhythm of your favorite music while you listen. Usually priced at $99, these glowing headphones are currently available for over 65% off at just $29.99.

Featuring HD drivers that deliver premium sound quality and a rich bass response, these earbuds are fully rechargeable and come loaded with glowing wires that will make you visible at night.

You’ll be able to wear them for extended periods of time without experiencing any ear fatigue thanks to an ergonomic design, and it’s easy to control the volume and skip tracks with intuitive controls right on the wires.

These earbuds even have a powerful two-way mic that makes it easy to make and take calls on the go.

Ditch the boring earbuds and land a pair of these Spark Headphones while they’re available for just $29.99—over 65% off their usual price right now.

Prices are subject to change.

This story, "Light up your listening experience with these $30 glowing earbuds" was originally published by TechConnect .