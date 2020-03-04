Amazon's fabulous Kindle Paperwhite is 35% off

Amazon’s Kindle Paperwhite is the best Kindle for most people, full stop. The e-reader’s see-anywhere screen and bountiful features make it an excellent pick for casual and voracious readers alike. And today, you can get it on Amazon for $85, matching its lowest-ever price and a massive savings from the Paperwhite’s $130 MSRP.

“With the All-new Kindle Paperwhite, Amazon’s not only managed to catch up to the competition, it’s lapped them,” we said in our 4.5-star review. “The new e-reader’s premium features, reasonable price, and wide variety of content make it the best e-reader for most people.”

The latest Kindle Paperwhite is waterproof and light, so you can take it along on all your adventures. With up to weeks of battery life on a single charge, you don’t have to worry about finding places to power it while on the go, and its classic Paperwhite glare-proof screen helps keep your content visible even in bright sunlight. This version also has twice the storage of previous versions, with the on-sale model including 8GB or space.

If you’re new to e-readers, this one’s perfect to pick up. “For those who have never used a Kindle e-reader before, picking up the basics with the Paperwhite is easy as Amazon provides a number of tips for using the device the first time it is turned on,” we said in our review. “It’s one of the least intimidating tech experiences around.”

And at today’s price, it’s the perfect time to pick one up for yourself.

