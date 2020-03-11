There’s never been a better time to get into network security. It’s exciting, professionals are always in demand, and it’s lucrative, too. In fact, according to Mondo.com, people in this field can make upwards of $200k or more per year. And you don’t even need a full college degree. You can get by with a little hard work and a certificate or two, like the kind you could earn after completing The Cybersecurity Expert Certification Training Bundle.

This e-training package, valued at $3,800 and currently discounted by over 90 percent, is ideal for anyone who wants to train for a new career. The courses are beginner-friendly so virtually anyone can enroll — even those with absolutely no prior computer experience. You just purchase the bundle, log onto the courses at your leisure, and go at your own pace. By the time you’re finished, you’ll know enough to be able to pass leading security certification exams for the likes of CISA, CISSP, and more.

With these credentials under your belt, you’ll become more attractive to potential employers. You could also earn industry recognized CISM, PMI-RMP, COBIT 5 certifications so you’ll be equipped to take on virtually any challenge. Having these credentials on your resume communicates to potential employers that you know how to prevent attacks, can assess the risks within a network, and know the role security plays within an organization. If it’s time to redirect your career focus, you'd be remiss to overlook this training.

When you consider the high costs and rigidity associated with college, purchasing The Cybersecurity Expert Certification Training Bundle is an easy decision. It offers all the training you’ll require; you can use what you learn to earn valuable credentials, and it could even lead to a lucrative career. When you add in the fact that you can get it for the paltry sum of just $49.99, then it becomes almost unbelievably cost-effective, too.

This story, "Prepare to earn CISA, CISM, and CISSP certs for just $50" was originally published by Computerworld .