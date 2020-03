Each year when March 14 rolls around, numberphiles key in on the number Pi because its first three digits, 3.14 align with the calendar date 3/4, which has led to designating the date Pi Day.

To help bring you up to speed on the day, here's a video on the basics of Pi Day, a more thorough look at Pi itself, and and finally a pie-in-the-face Pi Day challenge.

Enjoy!

