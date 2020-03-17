Adjusting to working from home can be tough, and if you're stuck sitting at the kitchen table, counter, or a rarely used home office chair, you might be missing the comfort of your office chair right about now. A desk seat cushion can help with that, and today you can get one from 5 Stars United on Amazon for $20.30, down from a list price of $33.

Of all the things I left at work before shutting in at home, I miss my seat cushion most of all. Even if you don't have back problems, a good seat cushion can add a lot of comfort to long work days, and this one looks like no exception. At 17.7"x 13.8"x 2.8", this ergonomic cushion should fit most desk chairs, with a non-slip rubber base to keep it securely situated all day. A memory foam core and removable, breathable mesh cover make for an extra comfortable setup, while an attached handle makes it easy to carry with you as you move around the house.

We haven’t relaxed on this seat cushion ourselves—yet—but it averages 4.3 stars out of 5 across more than 2,300 user reviews on Amazon.

[Today's deal: 5 Stars United seat cushion from Amazon for $20.30]

This story, "Make your home office a little comfier with this $20 seat cushion" was originally published by TechConnect .