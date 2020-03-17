Get your home office in order with this cable concealer kit for $20

Keeping cords and cables organized is no joke, especially if you've just hooked up dual monitors in your makeshift office this week. But you don't need to start drilling into walls to hide them—stick-on cable concealers can help turn a mess of wires into a neat, barely noticeable strip, and today, you can get a highly rated set for cheap: Amazon is selling the SimpleCord cable concealers raceway kit for $20Remove non-product link, down from a list price of $28.

This set isn't quite at its all-time low, but it's at the lowest price it's been in nearly a year. It comes with six two-foot raceway channels, which can be cut down to the size you need, and 12 connector pieces. It also comes with drywall screws and adhesive tape so you can get them attached to your walls in whatever way makes most sense for you.

These cable concealers average 4.4 stars out of 5 across nearly 1,700 user ratings on Amazon, and a quick search of other options (including AmazonBasics) shows why: It's a solid deal with lots of management options. So go check it out before the price goes back up.

