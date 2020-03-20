If you’re used to a regular workout routine, you’re probably missing your gym right about now. But even if you never got around to signing up for a gym membership, you can take advantage of this time at home to get in shape.

Today, the BodyBoss Home Gym 2.0 is on sale on Woot for $120Remove non-product link, down from a list price of $179. This gym set comes with collapsible, foldable components for easy storage and transport around your house. It also comes with a whole bunch of options for many different types of workouts, including its Vectorfit base, a collapsible workout bar, two resistance bands, handles, limb straps, and a door anchor, as well as a workout guide and a start-up guide to get you going on your at-home fitness routine.

This home workout set averages 4.2 stars out of 5 on Amazon across around 1,000 user ratings—but today’s Woot deal makes it $60 cheaper.[

[Today’s deal: BodyBoss Home Gym 2.0 on Woot for $120Remove non-product link,]

This story, "Stay fit at home with the BodyBoss Home Gym 2.0, now 33% off!" was originally published by TechConnect .