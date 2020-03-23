Staying fit while stuck at home can be a challenge, but tracking your fitness doesn't have to be. Today, you can get a Lintelek fitness tracker from Amazon for just $23.38 with an on-page coupon, down from a list price of $40.

This fitness tracker can keep tabs on your heart rate 24/7, and when you connect it to its mobile app, you'll be able to get heart rate alerts, track sleep, and more. For tracking different types of workouts, this tracker lets you choose from 14 different sports modes, displaying up to three at a time. In addition, you'll be able to see calls and notifications from your connected device.

We haven’t tested Lintelek’s fitness tracker ourselves, but it averages 4.1 stars out of 5 on Amazon across more than 4,100 user ratings. Not bad for a $23 wearable!

[Today’s deal: Lintelek fitness tracker for $23.38 on Amazon.]

This story, "Keep tabs on your fitness with this $23 tracker" was originally published by TechConnect .