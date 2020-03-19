Since you're probably going to be stuck in your home for a while, it's a great time to organize all of your cluttered closets and drawers. And if you're going to do it right, today's deal can help: Amazon is selling a DYMO MobileLabeler Bluetooth label maker for $19.70Remove non-product link after a $10 promotional discount is applied at checkout.

This label maker connects to your phone or other mobile device via Bluetooth to create and print labels, with lots of customization options to help color-code and stylize your system. The mobile app can spell-check your labels, as well as utilize voice-to-text to make it even easier to write out messages. In addition, a portable, compact design makes it simple to take along with you or store easily.

The price of this label maker is listed at $29.70, but an automatic discount of $10 should appear at checkout. If not you may need to check a coupon box on the listing.

This story, "Get organized with this Bluetooth label maker for less than $20" was originally published by TechConnect .