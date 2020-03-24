Being stuck at home as you wait out the Coronavirus can get in the way of your regular fitness routine, but it doesn’t have to stop your fitness journey altogether. Simple latex resistance bands can be used for a wide variety of exercises, and today you can get a set of five Limm resistance bands on Amazon for $15.79Remove non-product link.

We’re highlighting these bands not because they’re not sale (they’re not) but rather because they get strong Amazon reviews, and the product page says they can arrive by Saturday—this despite Amazon’s new advisory on ship dates.

These latex bands provide five different levels of resistance from “X-light” to “X-heavy.” You can use them to work out several different muscle groups, including arms, glutes, core, and hips and legs. In addition, you can get access to a home workout ebook, workout guides, video tutorials, and more online as part of the bands’ “bonus offers.”

These bands are a hit on Amazon, averaging 4.4 stars out of 5 across more than 7,100 user ratings.

This story, "These $16 exercise bands can help you stay fit while sheltering at home" was originally published by TechConnect .