5 smart products to help you with spring cleaning

It’s safe to say that nobody actually enjoys spring cleaning, regardless of whether you happen to live in a giant mansion that requires a massive reorganization or a tiny studio apartment that simply requires a light sweeping. So why not make your life infinitely easier with these best-selling Elicto cleaning products that will expedite and streamline the dreaded cleaning process this season?

1. Elicto ES-530 Electronic Cordless Spin Mop & Polisher

MSRP: $160 | Sale Price: $149 (8% off)

This 3-in-1 spinning floor cleaner will help you get your house spotlessly clean in minutes, thanks to a powerful design that combines mopping, polishing, and scrubbing features in a single unit. You’ll be able to reach those difficult spots thanks to a slim and wireless design, and it’s easy to swap out the mop heads for cleaning.

2. Elicto Super Sweeper SS-130

MSRP: $30 | Sale Price: $25 (17% off)

This pro-grade carpet cleaner boasts an innovative 6-blade design that will leave your rugs spotless. The 1st and 2nd blades roll dust and debris into a ball using friction from the floor, while the rest of the blades remove dust and debris and polish the newly-cleaned surface.

3. Elicto ES-100 Waterproof Telescopic Power Scrubber

MSRP: $125 | Sale Price: $119 (5% off)

Cut through even the toughest grime with this electric scrubber tool that features five rotating heads and a telescopic design. You’ll be able to use it in every room of the house thanks to a cordless design, and it’s just as effective outdoors as it is indoors.

4. Elicto ES-500 Electric Corded Spin Mop & Polisher

MSRP: $125 | Sale Price: $119 (5% off)

Featuring enhanced mobility and dual-spin technology, this specialized mop makes it easier than ever to clean hard floors. It comes loaded with a powerful 250RPM motor that’s used to eliminate every conceivable type of stain, and a 25-foot cord along with a 180-degree swivel joint allows for added mobility.

5. Elicto Everybot RS500 Robotic Spin Mop & Polisher

MSRP: $285 | Sale Price: $280 (3% off)

Eliminate dust and leave any surface sparkling clean with this compact cleaning robot that does all the work for you. It sports a 5,700RPM motor, a unique design that can make its way into those hard-to-reach corners, and two water tanks that can keep it running for days on end.

Prices are subject to change.

This story, "5 smart products to help you with spring cleaning" was originally published by TechConnect .