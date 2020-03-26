Train up on today's essential cybersecurity skills for $40

There’s never been a better time to explore a career in computer and network security. It’s exciting, professionals are in demand, and it’s lucrative too. In fact, you can earn salaries well in the six-figure range with just a bit of experience under your belt. And you don’t even need a full college degree to be successful either. You can get by with a little hard work and a certificate or two, like the kind you could earn after completing The Complete Cybersecurity Certification Training Bundle.

This eLearning package, valued at $3,800 and currently discounted by over 90 percent, is ideal for anyone who wants to train for a new career. The courses are suitable for students of all levels so virtually anyone can enroll — even those with absolutely no prior computer experience. You just purchase, log onto the courses at your leisure, and go at your own pace. By the time you’re finished, you’ll know enough to be able to pass leading certification exams from the likes of CompTIA and other industry respected organizations.

The collection itself features more than 90 hours of training spanning a number of cybersecurity disciplines and certifications. Inside, you'll find courses that will prepare you for CompTIA's Cloud+ and Network+ certification exams plus CISA, CISM, and CISSP among others. Of course, you won't earn the certifications with this training, but you will receive valuable instruction that can prep you to ace the exams on your own.

With these particular credentials on your resume, you'll have a much easier time getting your foot in the door in this field. They effectively communicate that you know how to prevent cyber attacks, can assess the risks within a network, and know the role security plays within an organization. They also communicate that you are willing to buckle down and work hard, because it takes a certain kind of dedication to self-direct your studies. If it’s time to refocus your career track, this offer may be exactly what you're looking for.

When you consider the high cost and rigidity associated with college, purchasing The Complete Cybersecurity Certification Training Bundle becomes an easy decision. It offers all the training you’ll require, you can use it to prepare to earn valuable credentials, and it could even lead to a lucrative career. When you add in the fact that you can get it for just $39.99, then it’s absolutely cost-effective, too.

This story, "Train up on today's essential cybersecurity skills for $40" was originally published by Computerworld .